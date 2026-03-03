Sprott Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,366 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 1.10% of Skeena Resources worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 220,334 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,258,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 683,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 941.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 1.2%

SKE stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

