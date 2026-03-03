Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 15,477 Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. TAT Technologies makes up 5.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.99% of TAT Technologies worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TAT Technologies by 470.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.93. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $57.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TATT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

