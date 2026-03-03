Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Posts Earnings Results

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
TYRA stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.06. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $35.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,585,625. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.
