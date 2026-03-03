Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Posts Earnings Results

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.06. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,585,625. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

