Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. Approximately 1,252,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,029,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Fox Marble Stock Down 13.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £869,855.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fox Marble

