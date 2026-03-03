LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,117 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 29th total of 93,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

