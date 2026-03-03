LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2026

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,117 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 29th total of 93,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $168,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.