LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,117 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 29th total of 93,701 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.
The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.
