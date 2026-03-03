Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Issues Earnings Results

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.30 billion. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAM

About Pampa Energia

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.