Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 2.67. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $56,680,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,276,000. The trade was a 48.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,892,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,855,606.32. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock worth $136,567,647. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

