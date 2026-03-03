Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 435,178 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Motorola Solutions worth $550,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $615,280,000 after buying an additional 227,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $333,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $486.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.36.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.53, for a total transaction of $10,141,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,457.40. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.