Strive Asset Management LLC Sells 30,417 Shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF $BUXX

Strive Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,417 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 357,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the period.

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

BUXX opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

