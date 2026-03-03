62,643 Shares in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. Champion Homes comprises about 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Champion Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 712.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes Stock Down 2.9%

SKY opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,537.95. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Champion Homes

Champion Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.