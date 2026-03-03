Sprott Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,827 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 1.63% of Solaris Resources worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLSR. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in Solaris Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,869,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 6,811,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 692,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,831 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: SLSR) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery, acquisition and advancement of large-scale copper and gold deposits across the Americas. Established in 2017, the company focuses on generating high-potential projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions and applying innovative exploration techniques to de-risk assets at an early stage. Solaris leverages a multidisciplinary technical team to identify and systematically evaluate resource targets with district-scale potential.

The company’s flagship asset is the Warintza copper project in southeastern Ecuador, where Solaris has assembled a strategic land position in the emerging Andean copper belt.

