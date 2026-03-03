StandardAero, Inc. $SARO is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. StandardAero accounts for 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of StandardAero worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SARO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StandardAero by 20.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 726,955 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,884.60. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,840,400 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

StandardAero Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SARO stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

