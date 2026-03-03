BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,637 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.19.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

