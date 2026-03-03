Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in IBEX Limited $IBEX

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,491 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.36% of IBEX worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth $239,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX during the third quarter valued at $207,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. IBEX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 31.70%.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Darwal sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $58,066.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,631.30. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 6,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $170,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,054.76. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $498,499 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

