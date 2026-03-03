Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $329,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Positive Sentiment: AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer?term growth thesis and helping justify above?consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More.

AI is continuing to power revenue growth across Search and Google Cloud, supporting Alphabet’s longer?term growth thesis and helping justify above?consensus forecasts. Read More. and Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6?month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive — multiple buy ratings and a median 6?month price target well above the current level point to upside if growth continues to outpace expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short?interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2).

Short?interest reporting appears anomalous in the latest data (showing zero), so short?interest signals are unclear this cycle; treat that data point with caution. (Data entry flagged 3/2). Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More.

Technical traders are examining chart setups and momentum for timing trades around major indices and megacap tech; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s long?term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech?leadership narrative but have mixed near?term return implications. Read More. and Read More.

Alphabet’s long?term bets (quantum computing, holdings in companies like AST SpaceMobile) reinforce its tech?leadership narrative but have mixed near?term return implications. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near?term profit taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling and large institutional reductions have been reported (notably large trims by some asset managers), which can create selling pressure and signal near?term profit taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising capital expenditures are a key near?term headwind — analysts and commentators flag a materially higher capex cycle (estimates up toward ~$200B in 2025), which could weigh on free cash flow and investor sentiment despite revenue growth. Read More. and Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,111,426 shares of company stock valued at $118,810,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.39 and a 200 day moving average of $284.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

