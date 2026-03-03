Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the organic kids food company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Once Upon A Farm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Once Upon A Farm

NYSE:OFRM opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Once Upon A Farm has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This trade represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.