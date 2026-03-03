Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the organic kids food company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Once Upon A Farm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Once Upon A Farm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Once Upon A Farm
Once Upon A Farm Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Once Upon A Farm
In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This trade represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Once Upon A Farm Company Profile
Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.
Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Once Upon A Farm
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Once Upon A Farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Once Upon A Farm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.