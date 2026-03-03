Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 8th.

Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $330.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Red Hill Minerals

Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin. It holds 100% interests in the Pannawonica iron ore project; and the Three Peaks Hard Rock Deposit. The company was formerly known as Red Hill Iron Limited and changed its name to Red Hill Minerals Limited in December 2022.

