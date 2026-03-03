Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 8th.
Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $330.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Red Hill Minerals
