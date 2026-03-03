Addus HomeCare (ADUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS):

2/25/2026 – Addus HomeCare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Addus HomeCare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp.

2/25/2026 – Addus HomeCare had its price target lowered by Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Addus HomeCare had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $112.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/15/2026 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/7/2026 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/25/2026 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/21/2026 – Addus HomeCare had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/7/2026 – Addus HomeCare was given a new $135.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $46,569.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,628.80. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $39,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,167.28. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

