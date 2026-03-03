William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Armstrong World Industries worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $84,412,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,206,000 after acquiring an additional 294,646 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,782.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 135,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.21.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.