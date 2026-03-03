William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,924,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Celestica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Celestica by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $267.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.54 and its 200-day moving average is $283.15. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

