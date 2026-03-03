First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 167,222 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,222 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $22,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $80,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.