Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.5 million-$204.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.5 million. Asana also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.

Asana Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of ASAN opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. Asana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $8.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,655.66. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the sale, the director owned 210,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This trade represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

