Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.5 million-$204.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.5 million. Asana also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.360-0.370 EPS.
Asana Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of ASAN opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. Asana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,057,655.66. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the sale, the director owned 210,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. This trade represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Asana reported $0.08 EPS vs. $0.07 consensus and $205.6M revenue (up 9.2% YoY); management highlighted improving profitability. Asana Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company sets FY?27 revenue target of up to $858M and is expanding its AI platform (including geographic expansion), signaling growth initiatives tied to AI products. Asana outlines FY ’27 revenue target of up to $858M while expanding AI platform and appoints new CFO
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership continuity: Asana promoted Aziz Megji to CFO effective March 24, which reduces near?term exec uncertainty and keeps financial planning in?house. Asana to Appoint Aziz Megji to the Role of Chief Financial Officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call provide additional color on AI product rollout and margin improvement; read the transcript/highlights for details on execution and assumptions. Asana Inc (ASAN) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Asana is expanding its AI work platform to new regions (AWS UAE), which may help international growth and enterprise adoption. How Investors Are Reacting To Asana (ASAN) Expanding AI Work Platform To AWS UAE Region
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets — Piper Sandler lowered its target from $14 to $9 (still overweight) and Robert W. Baird cut from $16 to $9 (now neutral); lower targets signal reduced near?term upside expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure. Benzinga coverage of analyst price target changes
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: some coverage notes the stock fell despite in?line/beat results, reflecting investor concerns about growth sustainability and whether improved profitability is durable. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reports Q4 CY2025 In Line With Expectations But Stock Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Investor debate on long?term growth: analysis pieces argue that stabilizing profitability doesn’t resolve the longer?term growth trajectory, a theme that may keep valuation multiples depressed until revenue acceleration is clearer. Asana: Stabilizing Profitability Doesn’t Solve The Long-Term Growth Question
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.
Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.
