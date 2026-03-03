Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.400-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

