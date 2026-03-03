Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.98 Million Stock Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,790,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of BigBear.ai worth $179,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 125.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 347.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,041,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,783 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet overhaul — management says it cut debt by over 90% and reported record liquidity, lowering financial risk and freeing capital for investments. BigBear.ai Resets Balance Sheet And Growth Path With Debt Cut And Deals
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and growth target — BigBear.ai highlighted two targeted acquisitions, expanded its international footprint and outlined a 17% revenue growth target for future years, signaling a clear growth plan. BigBear.ai outlines 17% revenue growth target and highlights strategic AI acquisitions while expanding global footprint
- Positive Sentiment: EPS outperformance — Q4 EPS came in better than expectations (reported near break-even vs. a larger expected loss), which helped calm earnings concerns. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Company posted its investor presentation and 2026 financial outlook alongside results — useful for assessing management’s assumptions and guidance. BigBear.ai Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Releases 2026 Financial Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call detail and transcript available — management emphasized reinvestment, talent retention and using improved liquidity to pursue opportunities. BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: High short-term volatility expected — some coverage suggested the stock could swing ~15% as investors parse the mixed numbers and outlook. BigBear.ai Stock Could Swing 15% After Today’s Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and declining top-line — Q4 revenue of $27.3M missed consensus (~$33.3M) and was down ~38% year-over-year, a clear near-term drag on valuation. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability pressure remains — negative net margin and a history of losses mean the company must translate balance-sheet improvements and acquisitions into consistent revenue recovery. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.
The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.
