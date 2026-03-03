Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

NYSE CRD.B opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

In other news, CEO Rohit Verma sold 125,414 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,379,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 205,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,924. This trade represents a 37.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company’s services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

