Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.400-6.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

