FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,863,207 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the January 29th total of 1,926,270 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,537,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,537,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOTE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOTE

FiscalNote Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 4,900.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote is a technology and data services company specializing in government and regulatory intelligence. Founded in 2013 by Timothy Hwang, Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in New York, Brussels, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. FiscalNote went public in March 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NOTE.

The company’s flagship software-as-a-service platform aggregates legislative and regulatory data from jurisdictions around the world, combining that information with AI-driven analytics and expert commentary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.