Short Interest in Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SKBL) Increases By 51.0%

Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 596,123 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the January 29th total of 394,877 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Builders Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Skyline Builders Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,258,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group during the second quarter worth $727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Builders Group during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Builders Group during the second quarter valued at $281,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skyline Builders Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Builders Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Skyline Builders Group Trading Down 2.2%

Skyline Builders Group stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Skyline Builders Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

