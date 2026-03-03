Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $842.19 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,015 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Home Depot worth $842,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.49. The firm has a market cap of $369.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

