Ryerson Holding Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.58. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

About Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.83). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -1.180–1.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

