Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $425.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.57 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,978,410. This trade represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

