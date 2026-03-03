Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 14,258 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.1%

PG opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: PG disclosed a major shareholder-return plan — roughly $10 billion in payouts — which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence from management about cash generation. This is a clear catalyst that can underpin the stock over time. $10 Billion Payout Plan

PG disclosed a major shareholder-return plan — roughly $10 billion in payouts — which supports income-oriented investors and signals confidence from management about cash generation. This is a clear catalyst that can underpin the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: PG remains a Dividend King and is highlighted as a reliable income stock for passive-income investors — reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused funds and long-term holders. Dividend King Coverage

PG remains a Dividend King and is highlighted as a reliable income stock for passive-income investors — reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused funds and long-term holders. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat and Procter & Gamble provided FY2026 EPS guidance (6.830–7.090) that roughly matches analyst expectations — earnings resilience that supports valuation. (Revenue was slightly below consensus, so upside is modest.) Q4 Earnings & Guidance

Q4 results showed an EPS beat and Procter & Gamble provided FY2026 EPS guidance (6.830–7.090) that roughly matches analyst expectations — earnings resilience that supports valuation. (Revenue was slightly below consensus, so upside is modest.) Neutral Sentiment: PG is rolling out product and marketing initiatives — Gain Plus (new formulas and packaging) and a consumer-facing stunt for the Spruce Weed & Grass Killer brand (new mascot “Bruce the Spruce Dog”) — which support long-term brand health but are unlikely to drive near-term shares. Gain Plus Launch Spruce Mascot

PG is rolling out product and marketing initiatives — Gain Plus (new formulas and packaging) and a consumer-facing stunt for the Spruce Weed & Grass Killer brand (new mascot “Bruce the Spruce Dog”) — which support long-term brand health but are unlikely to drive near-term shares. Neutral Sentiment: A recent Forbes piece comparing P&G to Estée Lauder frames P&G as the more defensive, diversified choice — useful context for investors reallocating within consumer staples but not an immediate price driver. Forbes Comparison

A recent Forbes piece comparing P&G to Estée Lauder frames P&G as the more defensive, diversified choice — useful context for investors reallocating within consumer staples but not an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares in late February — a large reduction in her personal position (about 84% decrease), disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing. Insider sales can spook investors even when they’re for personal-liquidity reasons. SEC Form 4

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.