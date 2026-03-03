Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after buying an additional 1,494,796 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 733.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 259.8% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.57.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

