10,000 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Bought by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,000. ASML makes up about 0.3% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML opened at $1,423.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.02. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

