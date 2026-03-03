10,000 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Purchased by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $212,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,109,000 after purchasing an additional 329,759 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,592,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,813,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $79,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $220.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

