Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $893.14 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Quanta Services worth $893,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.7%

PWR stock opened at $572.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $573.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.83 and a 200-day moving average of $441.93.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $471.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

