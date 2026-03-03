Strive Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,741,000 after buying an additional 5,633,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 764,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,324,000 after acquiring an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,571,000 after purchasing an additional 245,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $103.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

