Sprott Inc. Purchases 7,773 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 53.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 125,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 2,093.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SQM opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $86.13.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Dividend Announcement

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.12%.Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high?tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value?added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

