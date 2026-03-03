NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Short Interest Update

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,760,739 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 29th total of 3,347,044 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 860,763 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,697. NET Power has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $465.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Insider Activity at NET Power

In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 79,858 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $163,708.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,000. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,265,000 shares of company stock worth $5,374,455. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NET Power by 16.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in NET Power by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,848,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 599,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NET Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,307 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NET Power by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

