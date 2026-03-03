Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA is Sprott Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,851,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the quarter. Vizsla Silver comprises approximately 3.5% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vizsla Silver worth $98,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 100.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN VZLA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

