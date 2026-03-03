VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 832.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,514 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ USTB opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

