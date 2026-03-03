State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $3.39 Billion Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,450,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.8% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 1.29% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $3,390,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 145,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

