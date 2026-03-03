Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.78. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.5650, with a volume of 72,891 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 44.8% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 789,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 244,067 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,251 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 123,780 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

