Short Interest in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Rises By 48.0%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 492,429 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 29th total of 332,641 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,627,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $27.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $249.10.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

