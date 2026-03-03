State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 267.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,472 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 180.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

