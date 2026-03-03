State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 692.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,142 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

