Sprott Inc. Purchases 7,155 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF $SGDJ

Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.97% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGDJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SGDJ opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $7.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 575.0%.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

