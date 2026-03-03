Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKP. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.40.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.17 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,588,000 after acquiring an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.