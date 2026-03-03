State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases 132,510 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,510 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,529,000 after acquiring an additional 399,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $633.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.10. The company has a market cap of $844.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.