Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TENB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tenable from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tenable Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

